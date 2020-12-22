Sharon Louise Felger, Columbiana, Ohio

COLUMBIANA, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Sharon Louise Felger, passed away Monday, December 21, 2020, at St. Elizabeth’s Health Center in Boardman.

Sharon was born, June 10, 1948, in Clarksburg, West Virginia, daughter of the late Kenneth and Ina Butcher Bennett.

She was a member of the Lake Mount Church of Christ.

Sharon was employed as a Presser and Finisher for ER Advanced Ceramics for 44 years, retiring in 2013.

Sharon is survived by a son, John Michael (Josette) Felger of East Palestine; three brothers, Richard Bennett of Niles, David Bennett of Niles and Randy Bennett of Ft. Pierce, Florida; four grandchildren and a great-granddaughter.

She was preceded in death by her husband of 53 years, John Felger, May 7, 2020; as well as three brothers, Danny, Roger and Bobby Bennett.

The family will receive friends Monday, December 28, 2020, from 5:00 – 7:00 p.m., at the Linsley-Royal Funeral Home in East Palestine.

A private service will be held the following day at Glenview Cemetery.