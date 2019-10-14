Sharon L. Hatcher, Warren, Ohio

WARREN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Sharon L. Hatcher, 67, of Warren, passed away peacefully Friday, October 11, 2019 at University Hospital-Cleveland.

She was born November 19, 1951 in Warren, the daughter of Ray and Mary Ireland and lived most of her adult life in the Warren area, having lived also in Pennsylvania and West Virginia.

Sharon was a graduate of Bethlehem (Pennsylvania) High School and Warren Business College and worked in both factories and offices.

A member of Rust City Church in Warren, she was known for her collection of ceramic mice and the ways she would decorate her house for Christmas, with more trees and mice than there was space to put them.

An avid Cleveland Indians fan, she and Virgil, at one time, owned stock in the team.

She is sadly missed by her dear husband of 43 years, Virgil E. Hatcher, whom she married July 31, 1976; three children, Margaret R. Campbell (Randy) of Columbus, Susan Shafer (Todd) of Kinsman and Richard Hatcher (Karen) of Columbus; 11 grandchildren; eight great-grandchildren; a brother, Gordon Ireland (Bonnie) of South Carolina and many nieces, nephews and their families.

Preceding her in death are her parents and three sisters.

Cremation is taking place.

Services will be conducted at 1:00 p.m. on Saturday, November 2, 2019 at Rust City Church, 480 East Market Street, Warren.

Arrangements have been entrusted to the care of the Staton-Borowski Funeral Home, 962 North Road, NE, Warren, Ohio 44483, 330-394-6200. Dedicated To Serving Your Loved Ones. Online condolences may be sent to www.statonborowskifuneralhome.com.