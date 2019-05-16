Sharon Kay (Morgan) Vidman Obituary

STRUTHERS, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Sharon Kay (Morgan) Vidman, loving wife, mother and grandmother, passed away on Tuesday, May 14, at the age of 72.

Sharon was born on June 23, 1946 in Bridgeport, Connecticut to Charles and Marjorie (Mahon) Morgan.

She grew up on the north side of Youngstown, graduated from Ursuline High School in 1965 and raised two daughters, Nanci and Heidi, from her first marriage.

On October 18, 1980, Sharon married her true love, John Vidman and the family made their home in Struthers, Ohio.

Sharon worked for the Area Agency on Aging XI for over 20 years retiring in 2014.

Sharon was an active member of Christ Our Savior Parish, serving on the Parish Council and as Lay Eucharistic Minister at Mass.

She had a passion for reading and volunteered at the Poland Public Library. She enjoyed gardening, creating handmade cards and searching for sea glass on the shores of Lake Erie with her best friend, Nancy Uber. Sharon loved animals and always looked forward to her evening walk around the neighborhood with John and their dog.

Sharon loved her children dearly and her greatest joy was spending time with her grandchildren. Throughout the years she marked their height on the dining room archway and displayed photos of them in every room of the house. She was very proud of all their accomplishments.

Sharon was preceded in death by her parents.

She is survived by her husband, John; her daughters, Nanci Green (husband, Will; son, Ryan Urban and daughter, Morgan Green) of Marietta, Ohio and Heidi Nichols (husband, Jimmie; son, Tyler Patulak) of Rogers, Arkansas. She also leaves behind her sisters-in-law, Geri Vidman and Rita Stahl and many cousins, nieces and nephews.

Calling hours will be held 9:30 – 10:30 a.m. Tuesday morning, May 21, at Christ Our Savior/ Holy Trinity Church immediately followed by a Mass of Christian burial at 10:30 am.

In lieu of flowers, donations can be made in Sharon’s memory to Crossroads Hospice, 1221 Woodhurst Drive, Youngstown, OH 44515.

Arrangements handled by Clemente Funeral Home. Condolences may be sent to Clemente Funeral Homes.

A television tribute will air Friday, May 17 at the following approximate times: 6:41 a.m. WYTV and 8:41 a.m. MyYTV and 9:58 a.m. on FOX.