NORTH BENTON, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) - Sharen G. (Singleton) O'Brock, 75, of North Benton, died at 3:20 p.m., Saturday, February 16, 2019, surrounded by her family at home.

Services and visitation will be held on Saturday, March 2, 2019.

Arrangements are with Arbaugh-Pearce-Greenisen & Sons Funeral and Cremation Services, Salem.