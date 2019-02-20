Sharen G. O'Brock Obituary

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

NORTH BENTON, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) - Sharen G. (Singleton) O’Brock, 75, “Long time North Benton resident and community leader”, passed away at 3:20 p.m. Saturday, February 16, 2019 surrounded by family and friends at her home.

Sharen loved serving and volunteering. Over the years, she received numerous awards and recognition for her service to 4-H and the community. However, the lives of the countless children she helped to positively shape was worth more to her than any physical plaque or ribbon.

She was born on July 18, 1943 in Hiram, Ohio, the daughter of Guy O. Singleton and Myra Craft Johnson.

Since 1968, as co-owner of O’Brock Windmill Distributors, she and her husband traveled North America installing and maintaining water pumping windmills on farms and ranches.

She was a member of the Deerfield Friends Church and had taught Sunday school at the First Baptist Church of Atwater for over 10 years.

She was a co-founder and adviser of the Village Varieties 4-H club for 50 years. As an inductee into the 4-H Hall of Fame, she was involved in many aspects of 4-H on a state, county and local level.

A few of her local volunteering activities included serving on the board of the Mahoning County Farm Bureau, being a member of the Smith Grange, working the polls at the North Benton Presbyterian Church and bringing a sense of community back to North Benton for 40 years by organizing the North Benton Halloween Parade.

On the O’Brock farm, she raised dairy goats, pigs, cows and chickens and also sold milk, meat and eggs for more than 40 years.

There was a time when O’Brock’s Goat Milk Fudge was a well-known staple of roadside fruit stands all over Northeast Ohio.

She and her husband donated land to develop what is now the North Benton Community Park.

Sharen was an avid photographer who took photos for graduations, weddings and any other occasion.

When she had a spare moment, there was always her passion for sewing to satisfy.

Over the decades, if there was something in the community that needed help, organized or managed, Sharen was always there to give a hand.

She is survived by her husband, Kenneth C. O’Brock, whom she met on a blind date in 1957. They were married on August 3, 1962 in the home of Sharen’s sister, Karen in Munroe Falls, Ohio.

She is survived by her children, Deborah L. Kachner of Diamond, Ohio, Dedee L. (William, Jr.) Martin of Shreveport, Louisiana and David J. (Triin) O’Brock of Rakvere, Estonia. Sharen is also survived by her brothers, Walter (Maridel) Jackson of Ankeny, Iowa and George Johnson of Carrollton, Ohio. Her grandchildren are Brittany (Cameron) Lennard, W. Drew (Amanda) Martin III, Matthew (Danielle) Kachner, Shannon and Gayla Singleton and Teele and Toomas O’Brock. Sharen’s great-grandchildren are Braidyn Singleton, Emersyn and Ellyot Martin, W.D. Martin IV and Lawson and Ledger Lennard.

In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her sons, Billy E. and Glenn S. Singleton. Her preceding siblings were Karen Johnson, Chuck McLaughlin and Jim, Gene and Art Singleton.

A Celebration of Life Service will be held on Saturday, March 2, 2019 at 12:00 Noon in the Deerfield Friends Church (1261 State Route 14 (at the circle), Deerfield, OH 44411) with Rev. Ken Hagin of the church officiating.

She will be laid to rest in the family’s section of the North Benton cemetery.

A time of visitation will be from 9:00 a.m. - 12:00 Noon Saturday, March 2, at the Deerfield Friends Church prior to the services.

The family has requested that in lieu of flowers, all are encouraged to honor Sharen’s commitment to helping the community by donating to the Deerfield Friends Church.

Arrangements and services were entrusted to the care of Arbaugh-Pearce-Greenisen Funeral Home and Cremation Services, Salem.