Seward “Big Ed” Williams, Columbiana, Ohio

COLUMBIANA, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Seward “Big Ed” Williams, 74, a lifelong resident of Columbiana County, passed away Saturday, February 22, 2020 at his home with family.

Seward was born December 27, 1945 in Elkton, Ohio, son of the late Seward Williams, Sr., and Naomi Bilsky Williams.

Big Ed was a graduate of Beaver Local School where he wrestled.

He was a proud veteran of the U.S. Marine Corps and served as an infantryman in Vietnam rising to the rank of staff sergeant. He was awarded the purple heart and bronze star for his actions.

He worked as a Welder/Fitter for a number of years for Gormac Custom Manufacturing in North Lima as well as a truck driver for Elkrun Rolloff prior to his retirement. He was always a good provider and loved being outside working in his yard.

Seward is survived by his wife of 16 years, Lottie Berresford Williams; daughter, Billie Jo Morlan of Salem; two stepsons, Nathan (Carisa) Ward, Adam (Belinda Wilson) Felger; stepdaughter, Lisa (Mark) Dodge all of East Palestine; two brothers, Paul Williams of Rogers, Dave (Patty) Williams of Elkton; two sisters, Linda Williams of Elkton and Debbie (Bill) Dyke of New Waterford; a granddaughter, Keegan Morlan; 10 step-grandchildren and his beloved fur baby, Sophia.

He was preceded in death by a sister, Sandra Regal.

The family will receive friends Tuesday evening, February 25, from 4:00 – 6:00 p.m. at the Linsley-Royal Funeral Home in East Palestine. A graveside service will be held Wednesday, February 26, at 11:00 a.m. at Crest Haven Memorial Gardens in New Waterford, with Pastor Dale Regner officiating.