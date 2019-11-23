Selena Pruitt, Warren, Ohio

WARREN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Selena Pruitt, 90, of Warren, entered into eternal rest Tuesday, November 19, 2019 at Hospice House in Poland.

She was born July 17, 1929 in Aberdeen, Mississippi, the daughter of Henry Pruitt and Margaret (Betts) Pruitt Williams and had lived in the Warren area for over fifty-five years.

Selena retired from General Motors, Lordstown and attended Triedstone Baptist Church.

Her favorite game was Bingo and she also enjoyed cards, cooking, shopping, and dancing. Most of all, her greatest joy came from her grandchildren and their families.

She is sadly missed by her seven grandchildren, Kimberly Haralson, DeShawn Pruitt, Nicole Pruitt, Nikeisha Pruitt, Desire Pruitt, Lula Blackwell and Ronald Butler, Jr.; three great-grandchildren, Jenice Haralson, Michael McDoanld and Terrill McDonald; twenty-one other great-grandchildren; eleven great-great grandchildren; one sister, Emma Crockerham and a host of nieces, nephews and other great-grandchildren.

Preceding her in death are her parents; three children, Rosann Pruitt, Alvin Pruitt and Ronnie Pruitt; three grandchildren; three sisters, Hattie Pruitt, Hannah Pruitt and Gertrude Pruitt and three brothers, Adolph Pruitt, Al J. Pruitt and Robert Lee Pruitt.

Friends may call 10:00 – 11:00 a.m. on Monday, December 2, 2019 at the Staton-Borowski Funeral Home.

Services are at 11:00 a.m. on Monday, December 2, 2019 at the funeral home.

Interment will follow at Oakwood Cemetery in Warren.

Arrangements have been entrusted to the care of the Staton-Borowski Funeral Home, 962 North Road, North East in Warren, Ohio 44483.

This obituary may be viewed and condolences sent to www.statonborowskifuneralhome.com.