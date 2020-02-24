William L. Wilson, Youngstown, Ohio

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Redford, MI – William L. Wilson, 85, died Thursday, February 20, 2020 at his home.

William was born January 20, 1935 in Alliance, Ohio, the son of Bert and Ethel (Knight) Wilson.

He was a former resident of Youngstown and had worked for Wonder Bread/Hostess Company as a supervisor for 40 years, retiring in 1995.

William married the former Catherine Furdich on August 11, 1962. Catherine passed away on April 17, 2017.

William enjoyed spending time camping, golfing, boating, bowling and playing billiards. He always looked forward to his daily trips to the park with his dogs. But William was most happy when he was entertaining friends and with his family.

Besides his wife, William leaves behind a son, Richard (Mary Anne) of Maumee, Ohio; a daughter, Donna Wamsley of Yucca Valley, California and a brother, Richard (Barbara) Wilson of Miami, Florida. He also leaves five grandchildren and eight great-grandchildren.

A son, Ronald Land, three brothers, Bert, Jack and Chester Wilson and a sister, Virginia Ferguson preceded William in death.

Visitation for William will be at Crown Hill Chapel Mausoleum in Vienna, on Wednesday, February 26, 2020 from 1:00 – 2:00 p.m., with the funeral service to begin at 2:00 pm.

Burial will take place at Crown Hill Burial Park.

Selby-T. J. Fox Funeral Home