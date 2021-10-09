William A. Conner, Cortland, Ohio

CORTLAND, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – William “Bill” A. Conner, 88, passed away peacefully on Tuesday, October 5, 2021.

He was born September 15, 1933 to parents, Roy Conner and Rosetta (Durst) Conner in Warren, Ohio.

Bill graduated from Warren G. Harding High School then went on to serve in the Navy during the Korean War.

He worked for Copperweld as an electrician for 30 years.

Bill married Donna Winans on February 1, 1958.

Bill is survived by his wife, Donna; son, Mark (Heather) of Warren; daughter, Debra (Michael) of Warren and brother, Melvin (Willie) of Bazetta. There are also eight grandchildren and two great-grandchildren.

Bill’s biggest impact on the community was coaching Little League baseball for over eight years. He also loved to fish and pitch softball in local work leagues. His hobbies shifted more towards golf and fishing after retirement from Copperweld.

By far the biggest impact was with his family. Bill shared his love of golf, fishing and baseball with his wife, children and grandchildren.

After retirement, Bill and his wife, Donna, became Florida residents as snowbirds. Later in life, Bill and Donna returned to live in Cortland to be closer to family.

Bill was an avid Cleveland Browns, Indians and Ohio State Buckeye fan. Most of all, Bill was a loving husband of 63 years to his wife, Donna. He will be dearly missed.

Calling hours will be Thursday, October 14 at 12:00 Noon with funeral service following at 1:00 p.m., at Crown Hill Chapel Mausoleum, Vienna, Ohio. Burial will follow the service.

Selby TJ Fox Funeral Home was entrusted with the arrangements.