HOWLAND, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Virginia Manley, aged 92, of Howland passed away peacefully on the morning of Thursday August 15,2023 at the Hospice House.

She was born on March 2, 1931 in Upshur County, West Virginia, a coal miner’s daughter, to the late William and Zola Stockwell.

She retired from Howland Local Schools as a head cook, and worked at Scope after that.

She enjoyed dancing, bingo, traveling with her friends from Scope, and many trips back home to West Virginia. Most of all, she enjoyed spending time with her husband and family.

She is survived by her husband Matthew, whom she spent 70 wonderful years with; sister Deloris Hayes of Buckhannon West Virginia; daughter Debbie (Doug); sons Randy (Debra) and Scott (Dawn); six grandchildren Mike, Matt, Cassie, Doug, Christen, and Nicole; and four great- grandchildren Roxy, Dean, Corinne, and Cooper.

Calling hours will be 12pm-1pm with services following at 1pm- 2pm on Monday August 21, 2023 at Crown Hill Burial Park Chapel Mausoleum. Services were entrusted to Selby T.J Fox Funeral Home.

