Vianna L. Penezich, Howland, Ohio

HOWLAND, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Vianna L. Penezich passed away peacefully with her beloved family by her side in her son’s home September 1, 2021 in Perrysburg, Ohio.

She was born to parents Lamascus Silas and Mabel Lucille (Mallatt) Proffitt on May 6, 1936 in Marshalltown, Iowa.

After high school she married Frank Penezich on June 4, 1960 who preceded her in death on April 28, 2016. Frank and Vianna lived in Howland, Ohio.

Vianna was a dedicated wife and loving mother first and foremost. She treasured her children and often extended her heart and home to several foster children. She especially loved her role as grandma and great grandma. She loved her brothers and sisters and would call them often to laugh and reminisce. She had a vivacious personality and always made people around her laugh. She was a giving and selfless person, always wanting to help others any way she could. She made friends everywhere she went and enjoyed the simple life. Vianna had many hobbies but her most cherished were quilting, finding little gems from garage sales and thrift stores, collecting porcelain dolls and breeding birds. Vianna was immensely proud of her children, grandchildren and great grandchildren and leaves behind nothing but beautiful memories.

Surviving Vianna are sons Michael (Pamela) of Perrysburg, Ohio, Frank of Warren, Ohio, Stephen (Sandy) of Canfield, Ohio, daughter Laura of Perrysburg, Ohio, son in law Jim Miner of Niles, Ohio; brothers Dale (Maryann) and Dean (Ivadean) and sister Hazel Rhodes of Marshalltown, Iowa.; grandchildren Jason, Paul, Gabrielle, Natalie, Emily, Michael, Katherine, Melissa, Crystal, Christopher, Savanna, Noah and ten great- grandchildren.

Preceding Vianna in death are daughter Evelyn Miner, daughter in law Donna, grandson Danny, brothers Bob and Jim Proffitt, sisters Shirley Scovill, Maxine Cooley and Cora Ann Frahm.

Calling hours will be Tuesday September 7, 2021 at 12 Noon at Crown Hill Burial Park Chapel Mausoleum with funeral service following at 1:00 p.m.

Selby TJ Fox Funeral Home was entrusted with the arrangements.

