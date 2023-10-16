MCDONALD, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Vernon Lee Plant III passed away on Tuesday, October 10, 2023, at St. Elizabeth Health Center after a brief illness.

He was born on July 1, 1991, to Vernon Plant, Jr. and Maralee (Rubins) Plant.

Vernon attended school at Maplewood and graduated from Mathews High in 2009.

He spent the last 12 years of his life working in shipping and receiving at Dinesol Plastics and Liberty Steel Industries.

He was affectionately known as Trey and Bubba by family. He enjoyed attending dirt track races at local tracks, riding his motorcycle, fishing and spending time with family at gatherings. He was known to think of others before himself and loved being an uncle.

Vernon leaves behind to cherish his memory, his parents, Vernon Plant, Jr. and Maralee Plant; two brothers, Rubin (Brittany) of Howland and Benjamin (Natalie) of McDonald; a sister, Carolyn (Franklin) Boggs of Fowler; two nieces, Charity and Leigha and a nephew, Hayden; his paternal grandfather, Vernon Plant, Sr.; two very special friends, Gina and Denise and many extended family and friends.

He was preceded in death by his grandmothers, Linda Plant, Nancy Rubins and Judy Duncan; his grandfathers, Donald Duncan and Edward Rubins and an aunt, Lisa Duncan Osborne.

Calling hours will be Friday, October 20 from 12:00 – 1:00 p.m. with services and burial following at 1:00 p.m., at Crown Hill Burial Park Chapel Mausoleum.

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions can be made to the American Cancer Society.

Services were entrusted to Selby-T.J Fox Funeral Home.

A television tribute will air Tuesday, October 17 at the following approximate times: 5:17 a.m. on WKBN, 8:39 a.m. on FOX, 5:21 p.m. on WYTV and 6:35 p.m. on MyYTV. Video will be posted here the day of airing.