NEW CASTLE, Pennsylvania (MyValleyTributes) – Trudy France passed away on Sunday, September 10, 2023, at 84, peacefully and surrounded by her two daughters.

Trudy was born a triplet on November 19, 1938, to Stanley and Sophie Johnson in New Castle, PA.

She was married to her husband, Frank France, on June 3rd, 1961.

Trudy was a graduate of Shenango High School and attended New Castle School of Nursing. She spent many years as a homemaker and then worked at Graybar Electric for several years once her children were raised.

Trudy was a beloved wife, mother, sister, and grandmother who devoted her life to her family. “Grandma Trudy” had a beautiful smile and was kind to all she met.

Trudy was devoutly religious and enjoyed spending time with family, cooking, and listening to music. She loved animals and watching the Cleveland Browns and Guardians games.

Trudy is survived by her two daughters: Laura (Robert) France Ink of Twin Lakes Ohio and Caren Van Devort of Chicago IL. Her siblings (2 of the 3 triplets) Tom Johnson and Clara (Rich) Silvers and two grandchildren; Preston and Jordyn Van Devort both of Chicago Illinois.

She was preceded in death by her loving husband, her parents; a sister, Mary Jane Johnson and a brother, Joseph Johnson.

Material Contributions can be made to the American Macular Degeneration Foundation at www.macular.org.

There will be no services.

Arrangements were entrusted to Selby T.J Fox Funeral Home.

