Thomas W. Huff, Youngstown, Ohio

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Thomas W. Huff, 49, died at his residence Friday, September 4, 2020.

Tom was born April 6, 1971 in Youngstown, the son of Merle T. and Mary (Johnson) Huff.

He was a graduate of East High School and was employed by the Covelli Center as a cook for eight years.

Tom was also a member of VFW Post 3307.

Tom leaves behind a son, Randall Huff; a daughter, Jessica Huff, both of Youngstown; a sister, Myra (Ron) Seiple of North Carolina; a granddaughter, Rachel of Florida.

Tom’s mother and father preceded him in death.

Private services were held on Thursday, September 17, at Crown Hill Burial Park, with Pastor Dave Garlich officiating.

Inurnment has taken place also at Crown Hill Burial Park.

Selby – T. J. Fox Funeral Home was entrusted with the arrangements.

