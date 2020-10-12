Thomas R. Williams, Howland Township, Ohio

HOWLAND TOWNSHIP, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Thomas R. Williams,81, died Sunday, October 11, 2020 at his residence in Howland Township.

He was born December 23,1938, the son of John Paul and Eileen (O’Malley) Williams.

Thomas worked at Packard Electric for 33 years retiring in 1996.

He married Julie Lezaic in 1982.

Thomas enjoyed memberships in the Elks, Eagles, BenLin Club and the VFW.

Surviving Thomas are sons, Thomas Rees, Jr of Lake Milton, Timothy Michael of Niles. Step children Holly ( Ed Jakubs Jr) of Chapin, South Carolina, Julie Ann (James Rook) of Howland. Brothers, Roger (Bernadette) of Girard and Ed of Girard. Sisters Marilyn Stephens and Eileen Ferko-Shuback both of Girard.

Preceding Thomas in death were brothers Jack, Dick and Bill and sister, Paula.

Tom was a very humble man and devoted to his family and friends. He was a Buckeye through and through. He enjoyed golfing, especially the hole in one he shot at Mahoning Country Club. Tom loved vacations with his wife and spent years during the winter months in Daytona Beach, Florida. He was proud of his Irish heritage and was able to visit his ancestral homeland of County Cork, Ireland. He was very proficient at crossword puzzles.

Services will be held Thursday, October 15, 2020. Calling hours will be from 12:00 – 1:00 p.m., with the funeral service to begin at 1:00 p.m. at Crown Hill Burial Park Chapel Mausoleum in Vienna, Ohio.

In lieu of flowers the family request donations be sent to the Warren Family Mission at 155 Tod Ave NW Warren, Ohio 44482.

Entombment will take place in Crown Hill Burial Park.

Arrangements were handled by the Selby Fox Funeral Home.

More stories from WKBN.com: