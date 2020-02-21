Thomas E. “TEW” White, Cortland, Ohio

CORTLAND, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Thomas E. “TEW” White, 73, died Wednesday, February 12, 2020 in Kinsman, Ohio.

Tom was born January 22, 1947, in Youngstown, Ohio, the son of Edward A. and Doris Mae (Cline) White.

He was a graduate of Howland High School Class of 1965 and worked for Packard Electric in Warren for 35 years.

Tom was a member of the Loyal Order of Moose Lodge 1012, Moose Heart, Moose Haven and Autism Speaks Darts. He was also a member of the Youngstown Dart Association and the International Union of Electrical Workers, AFL-CIO.

Tom was always involved in sports and in Tom’s passing, the Cleveland Indians lost one of their biggest fans. He was a left-handed pitcher who learned to bat right handed. Tom had more than one “perfect game” while bowling on Delphi Packard Bowling Leagues. In golf, he shot a hole-in-one twice in the same day. Lastly, his passion was throwing darts with his wife and son, who established a non-profit in support of Autism.

Tom married Alberta “Berti” DePerro-Mele-White September 28, 1983. She passed away May 12, 2019

Tom leaves behind sons, Scott (Lisa) White of Southington, Christopher Dean Mele of Cortland and Phillip (Andrea) Mele of Ormond Beach, Florida and sisters, Janet Finney of Howland, Carol (Dirk) Waren of Howland and Donna (William “Skipp” ) Taylor of Liberty. Tom also leaves behind several grandchildren including, John Patrick Callahan of Howland, Izabella Zofea Mele of Ormond Beach, Florida, Abigail Ruth Mele of Ormond Beach, Florida, Christine Marie Mele of Howland and Sarah Nicole Mele of Howland.

Besides his wife, Tom was preceded in death by his parents and a son, Thomas Edwin “Tommy” White.

Tom loved to say to “Team America”, “Remember, don’t sweat the small stuff. Psst, it’s all small stuff.” and “Good Days and Better Tomorrows”.

The family asks that material tributes be sent to: Autism Speaks Darts, Inc., 184 Market Street, Cortland, OH 44410.

Visitation will be held Tuesday, February 25, from 12:00 – 1:00 p.m., with the funeral service to begin at 1:00 p.m., at Crown Hill Chapel Mausoleum in Vienna.

Selby-T. J. Fox Funeral Home was entrusted with the arrangements.

A television tribute will air Monday, February 24, at the following approximate times: 7:10 a.m. on FOX, 12:22 p.m. on WKBN, 5:08 p.m. on MyYTV and 7:27 p.m. on WYTV.

