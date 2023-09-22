WARREN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – It is with gratitude for a life well lived and profound sorrow for what could have been, that we announce the passing of our beloved Thomas Carl Hillier to his heavenly home.

Tom was born in Warren, Ohio to Carl and Joyce McIntosh Hillier on February 12,1958 and had completed 65 trips around the sun. He spent his lifetime in this area, growing up with siblings, Ron, Don and Debbie.

He graduated from Lakeview High School in 1976, lettering in baseball and basketball.

He met his wife, his high school sweetheart, Jamie Garner, in the summer of 1973 and celebrated 50 years of love and having fun this August. They married September 11, 1981, with 42 years of adventure. They loved riding their Harley trike all over the country and belonged to Warren HOG.

Tom was a carpenter, who enjoyed building and remodeling. He was very creative and always enjoyed a good project. He had worked for Barney Excavating, owned and operated the Bazetta Mall and Hillier Home Improvement.

He enjoyed gardening, barbecuing and entertaining friends and family. He was an avid hunter and so enjoyed teaching his grands his love of the outdoors, hiking, archery, fishing and was President of Cortland Conservarion League for many years. Tom will always be remembered as a diehard Browns fan, cheering every season, hoping for a win. He played and coached baseball for over 30 years, his love of the game will live on in his grandchildren.

Tom and Jamie had two children, Lee Thomas (Christina) with grandson Wyatt, from Cortland and Jill Ashlee (Nick) Mayhill and grands, Beau and Charlotte, from Worthington. They were the joy of his life.

He enjoyed having many friends, who stayed faithful till the end. It is because of him, we can smile, drink a beer and stay awhile.

He is predeceased by his father, Carl.

This poem pretty much sums up his life…”Life should not be a journey to the grave with the intention of arriving safely in a pretty and well preserved body, but rather to skid in broadside in a cloud of smoke, thoroughly used up, totally worn out, and loudly proclaiming “Wow! What a ride!”

Tom had kidney cancer, which seven years later had spread to his brain.

Private services were held, with burial at Crown Hill Burial Park.

Keep the lights on, he’s coming home…

Private services were entrusted to Selby-T.J Fox Funeral Home.

