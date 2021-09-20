Terry (Mark) Canfield, Warren, Ohio

WARREN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Terry (Mark) Canfield, 69, passed away Thursday, September 16, 2021, at St. Joseph’s Hospital.

He was born February 13, 1952, in Bim, West Virginia, to parents Donald Bus Canfield and Nancy Green.

After graduation from Warren Western Reserve High School and time in the US Army, Terry was co-owner of Rock Bottom Café.

Mark is survived by spouse, Rochelle; daughters, Chelsea (Zack) of Akron, Sierra (Jason) of Warren; brother, Steve (Nancy) of Warren; sister, Kathy of Warren and two grandchildren, Jacen and Sienna.

Preceding Mark in death are his parents and son, Mark.

Mark loved his family and friends. He enjoyed hunting, fishing and had a an amazing green thumb and was a huge Cleveland Indians fan. He was adventurous and was a nature enthusiast “a man of the woods.” Mark was a collector of antiques and oddities and was a history buff. Mark said he was lucky enough to have lived two lifetimes in one. He was a storyteller and loved to teach everyone around him and had all kinds of tidbits of knowledge on wildly varying topics.

Calling hours will be Thursday, September 23, 2021, at 12:00 noon, with funeral service following at 1:00 p.m., at Crown Hill Chapel Mausoleum.

Burial will take place in Crown Hill Burial Park, Vienna.

Selby-Fox Funeral Home was entrusted with the arrangements.