Teresa Gonzalez Sanchez, Hartford, Ohio

HARTFORD, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Teresa Gonzalez Sanchez, 92, died Wednesday, August 5, 2020 at Heather Knoll Nursing Home in Tallmadge, Ohio after a short illness.

She was born November 27, 1927, the daughter of Herman and Odonila Gonzalez.

She graduated from East High School in 1945 and was married to Richard L. Sanchez on June 12, 1948. He died in 1994.

She had a 20 year career with Nationwide Insurance before attending Youngstown State University, where she obtained a Bachelor and Masters Degree in education.

She taught in the Liberty School System for over 25 years.

Teresa was a loving homemaker who enjoyed cooking, going to craft shows, flower arranging and spending time with her family. She loved animals, having rescued many dogs over the years.

Beside her parents and husband, Teresa was preceded in death by her step-father Adrian Sanchez, a brother John Sanchez and brother-in-law, Joh Fuzo.

Teresa is survived by her son Richard (Bonnie) Sanchez, her granddaughter, Kimberly (Jeff) Monteith, great-grandson, Tyler Monteith, sisters, Antonia Fuzo and Fermina Sanchez, seven nephews and nieces, six great nephews and nieces and two great-great nieces. She is also survived by other relatives and many friends.

Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, a private service will be held for the immediate family. A memorial celebrating her life will be scheduled at a later date.

The family wishes to express their sincere appreciation to the staff at Heather Knoll Nursing Home for the loving and respectful care that they showed toward Teresa while in their care.

Contributions may be made in Teresa’s memory to the Animal Welfare League of Trumbull County at 812 Youngstown Kingsville Rd SE, Vienna, OH 44473.

Selby-T. J. Fox Funeral Home was entrusted with the arrangements.

