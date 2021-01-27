Sylvia Tsimpinos Kloss, Warren, Ohio

WARREN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – On Monday, January 25, 2021, Sylvia Tsimpinos Kloss, loving mother and grandmother/yiayia, passed away at age 93, in Canton, Ohio.

Sylvia was born on February 11, 1927 in Warren, Ohio to the late Michalis and Victoria Vlahou Tsimpinos.

She was a 1945 graduate of Warren G. Harding High School.

Sylvia attended the Cleveland Academy of Cosmetic Therapy where she learned to perform electrolysis. She practiced for many years as a licensed electrologist, helping people improve their self confidence. She was also secretary for Director of Nursing at the Hillside Rehabilitation Hospital for 22 years.

Sylvia married Frederick E. Kloss on June 28, 1964. They shared a passion for writing and would oftentimes express their affection for one another through poetry, a special card, or a heartfelt letter. Sylvia was Fred’s everything. Fred preceded her in death on April 1, 2005.

Sylvia will be remembered for her love of people and being a gracious host. She encouraged others to journal and was able to maintain her writing practice until her passing.

Sylvia is survived by her daughter, Victoria (Craig) Griffiths; grandsons, Mitchell and Sean Griffiths and several nieces and nephews.

In addition to her late spouse, she was preceded in death by brother, Gus Tsimpinos; sister, Mary Nikolaides and nephew, Michael Tsimpinos.

In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to St Demetrios Greek Orthodox Church, 429 High Street, Warren, OH 44481.

Calling hours will be held Monday, February 1, 2021 at 12:00 noon with a funeral service beginning at 1:00 p.m. in Crown Hill Burial Park Chapel Mausoleum.

Selby-T. J. Fox Funeral Home were entrusted with the arrangements.

