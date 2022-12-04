YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Simone Bellando, age 92, passed away Friday, December 2, 2022.

She was born on June 2, 1930, to Marie-Louise and Francois’ DeVera in Oran, Algeria.

Simone was a self-employed beautician and she owned the Creative Ceramics Shop.

She was a genuinely wonderful person. Always patient, kind, positive, loving and always had open ears or arms. She was always there for everyone and will be deeply missed.

She leaves behind her son, Jim (Beverly) Martin of Brookfield, Ohio; Daughters, Mary-Lou Martin of Youngstown, Ohio and Monique (Rob) Mark of Champion, Ohio.

Simone is now reunited with her two husbands, Roosevelt Martin and James Bellando; daughters, Margaret Hunt and Susan Torno and Granddaughter, Joy Troyer.

Private Services are entrusted to Selby-Fox Funeral Home at Crown Hill Burial Park.

