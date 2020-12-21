Shirley Lloyd, Youngstown, Ohio

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Shirley Lloyd, 83, passed away at Gracewoods Assisted Living, Friday, December 18, 2020.

Mrs. Lloyd was born on September 20, 1937, to Adam Irvin Synder and Bessie (Swartz) Synder.

A graduate of Reynoldsville high school, Shirley worked for 26 years at Trumbull Memorial Hospital in medical records.

She was joined in marriage to Joseph Lloyd on August 16, 1975.

Surviving Shirley is, sons, Franklin C. (Lisa) Clontz, Kenneth L. (Michelle) Clontz and a daughter, Kathy Jean Clontz Davis (Russell). She had four grandchildren, nine great-grandchildren and one great-great-grandchild.

Shirley was very involved with her church and loved her grandchildren and great-grandchildren.

She was preceded in death by her husband on June 16, 1986; brothers, James Irvin Snyder, Richard Willard, Carl Hickman and sister, Faye Marie Johnson.

Private services will be held Wednesday, December 23, 2020, at Crown Hill Burial Park.

Arrangements were handled by Selby T.J. Fox Funeral Home.

