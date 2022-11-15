WARREN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Shirley A. Pyne passed away on Sunday, November 6, 2022, at the age 66.

She was born in Warren, Ohio to Roy and Stella (Carpenter) Gibson on September 28, 1956.

Shirley married Robert Pyne on April 14, 1979.

She was a fan of the Cleveland Indians, Browns football and The Daytona 500. She also loved her family, music and loved to dance. Shirley was very loving, caring and supportive to everyone.

Her Aunt Connie Bower took care of her for 16 years. Her niece, Christine Badanjek helped very much with her needs and care these past few months as well. Shirley will be truly missed by everyone that knew her.

Shirley leaves behind to cherish her memory, brother Leroy (Sherry) Gibson of Hubbard and sisters, Linda (James) Eckenrod of Howland and Nanette (Darion) Parish of Warren.

She is preceded in death by her husband, Robert Pyne; mother and father, Roy and Stella Gibson and a sister, Nancy Harney.

Services have been entrusted to Selby-Fox Funeral Home.

A television tribute will air Wednesday, November 16 at the following approximate times: 6:47 a.m. on WYTV, 9:43 a.m. on WKBN, 10:58 a.m. on FOX and 8:12 p.m. on MyYTV.