Selby TJ Fox Funeral Home

Selby-Fox Funeral Home, currently owned by Barbara Moses, has been a resource of caring and compassion for those in need since the mid 80s, and is the only funeral home and cemetery combination in Trumbull, Mahoning and Columbiana Counties.



Selby-Fox Funeral Home also has two indoor chapels to better serve our families. Our facility is conveniently located minutes from Youngstown and Warren in Vienna, Ohio, at Crown Hill Burial Park.



We understand that every family has different needs, from the type of gathering, to the selection of music, to the final resting place. Every funeral reflects the uniqueness of the individual who is being honored.



The caring and experienced professionals at Selby-Fox Funeral Home are here to support you through this difficult time. We offer a range of personalized services to suit your family’s wishes and requirements. You can count on us to help you plan a personal, lasting tribute to your loved one. And we’ll carefully guide you through the many decisions that must be made during this challenging time.



You are welcome to call us at any time of the day, any day of the week, for immediate assistance. Or, visit our funeral home in person at your convenience.



At Selby-Fox Funeral Home, we have the resources to meet your every need, at one location. Our funeral director will work with you to put together a personalized package. One that take into consideration your religious and cultural traditions, your personal preferences and your financial means.

Website: https://www.selbysimpsonfuneralhome.com/

Flowers: https://www.selbysimpsonfuneralhome.com/send-flowers

Services: https://www.selbysimpsonfuneralhome.com/services

E-mail: crownhillburialpark@gmail.com

Address & Phone Number:

3966 Warren-Sharon Rd

Vienna, OH 44473

330-865-4695