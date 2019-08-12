Ruth T. Maier, Liberty Township, Ohio – Obituary

LIBERTY TOWNSHIP, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Ruth T. Maier, 84, died Friday, August 9, 2019 at her residence in Liberty.

Ruth was born July 9, 1935 in New Castle, Pennsylvania, the daughter of Rev. George and Bessie (Johnson) Rusu.

She was a graduate of South High School in Youngstown.

Ruth married Robert A. Maier, who survives her, on February 13, 1960.

She enjoyed playing Christian hymns on her piano and was a Pittsburgh Penguins hockey fan. Most of all she loved spending time with her family whom she loved dearly.

She leaves behind a son, Robert A. (Cindy) Maier of Salem and two daughters, Suzanne (Daniel) Roscoe of Vienna and Rhonda (Mike) Brown of Hubbard. Also surviving Ruth are seven grandchildren and nine great-grandchildren.

Private services will be held at Crown Hill Chapel Mausoleum.

Interment will be made in Crown Hill Burial Park.

Selby-T. J. Fox Funeral Home is handling the arrangements.

A television tribute will air Tuesday, August 13 at the following approximate times: 6:41 a.m. WYTV and 8:41 a.m. MyYTV and 9:58 a.m. on FOX plus two additional spots throughout the day.