Ruth Louise Nearhoof Obituary

SHARON, PA (MyValleyTributes) – Ruth Louise Nearhoof, 99, of Sharon, Pennsylvania, passed away at home Monday morning, June 17, 2019.

Ruth was born December 4, 1919 in Youngstown, the daughter of Benjamin and Laura (Speerbrecker) Thomas.

She was a graduate of Scienceville High School, which later became North High School in Youngstown.

Ruth was a homemaker and worked part-time as a beautician.

She was a member of the New Life Lutheran Church and the Ladies Auxiliary Club and very family oriented.

She married Houston W. Nearhoof, Sr. in March of 1942 and enjoyed 60 years of marriage until Houston passed away in 2002.

Ruth leaves behind a son, Houston Nearhoof, Jr. of Sharon, Pennsylvania; three sisters, Mary Lou Rose of Calfornia, Shirley Baker of Youngstown and Heneritta Twigg of Youngstown; grandchildren, Houston Nearhoof III, Shamarae Nearhoof-Byrely, Austina Nearhoof-Hutchins, Walter Hutchins, Keith Hutchins and Ruth Henderson and 24 great-grandchildren.

Preceding Ruth in death are her husband; a daughter, Sandra Hutchins-Nearhoof; brothers, Bill Thomas, Sr. and Bud Thomas and sisters, Emily Shargo and Laura Hockey. Ruth requested a memorial in memory of Sandra Lee Hutchins.

Calling hours will be held Saturday, June 22, from 12:00 – 2:00 p.m., with the funeral service to follow at 2:00 p.m. at New Life Lutheran Church, 1181 Churchill Hubbard Road, Youngstown, OH 44505. Pastor Chelsea Spencer will officiate.

Entombment will take place in Crown Hill Burial Park.

Selby-T. J. Fox Funeral Home was entrusted with the arrangements.

A television tribute will air Thursday, June 20 at the following approximate times:

6:41 a.m. WYTV and 8:41 a.m. MyYTV and 9:58 a.m. on FOX plus two additional spots throughout the day.