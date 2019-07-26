Ruby P. Spencer, Warren, Ohio – Obituary

WARREN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Ruby P. Spencer, 93, died Wednesday, July 24, at Gillette Nursing Home in Warren.

Ruby was born December 20, 1925, in Weston, West Virginia, the daughter of Aubrey and Nettie (Lauther) Rymer.

She was preceded in death by her husband, Carl Spencer, after 45 years of marriage.

A former resident of Champion Township, Ruby was a member of the Leavittsburg Fish and Game Club.

She had a wonderful sense of humor and loved entertaining, baking and decorating cakes. Ruby was a very generous person who enjoyed sewing, crafting, gardening and playing cards. Most of all, Ruby was devoted to and loved her family.

Ruby leaves behind a son, Nelson (Terry) Spencer of Champion and a daughter, Pamela Beck of Colorado Springs, Colorado. Also surviving are 12 grandchildren, 13 great-grandchildren and seven great-great-grandchildren.

A son, Robert and a daughter, Letha preceded Ruby in death.

Services for Ruby will Tuesday, July 30, at Crown Hill Chapel Mausoleum in Vienna. Visitation will be from 11:00 a.m. – 12:00 p.m., with the funeral service at 12:00 p.m. Pastor Dan Cesene will officiate.

Burial will take place in Crown Hill Burial Park.

Selby-T. J. Fox Funeral Home was entrusted with the arrangements.

A television tribute will air Monday, July 29 at the following approximate times: 6:41 a.m. WYTV and 8:41 a.m. MyYTV and 9:58 a.m. on FOX plus two additional spots throughout the day.