Rosco “Rocky” Shamblin, Girard, Ohio

GIRARD, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Rosco “Rocky” Shamblin passed at his residence on Friday, November 27.

He was born June 6, 1936 in Clay, West Virginia, the son of William and Sara (Lyons) Shamblin.

After graduating from high school he was employed by General Motors and was in the skilled trades. Rocky retired in 1997.

Rocky married Carol Butcher December 24, 1959. They have a son, Brad of Girard and daughter Kimberly Breegle (Tim) of Howland. Rocky is also survived by brother, Billy (Bunk); sisters, Clarice Parsons of Hubbard and Shirley King of Clay, West Virginia; grandsons, Dan (Cayla) Breegle of Niles and Kevin (Danielle) Breegle of Champion and two great-grandchildren.

He was preceded in death by several brothers and sisters.

Rocky had a passion for old cars and he loved animals and kids. He was the Golden Gloves champion boxing in 1957-1958 and had 26 pro fights. Drag racing was another pastime and Rosco drove a bright orange 55 Chevy and set many local records. He was known for his gold 1948 Anglia that he drove across country. As a young man, he lived for a time in Stilwel, Oklahoma and had many Native American friends. After retirement he founded Rocky Hinge were he designed many unique automotive products. Rocky was a kind and generous man and loved helping others. He taught his son and grandchildren many skills and instilled in them the passion for cars as well. He succeeded at everything he tried.

Calling hours will be Thursday, December 3, 2020 at 12:00 Noon. Services will begin at 1:00 p.m. and will take place at Crown Hill Burial Park Mausoleum in Vienna, Ohio. Pastor Gentile will be officiating. Social distancing and masks will be required.

Arrangements were handled by Selby Fox Funeral Home.

Any material tributes can be made to Hospice of the Valley.

