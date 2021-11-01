Ronald Lee Thompson, Warren, Ohio

WARREN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Ronald Lee Thompson, 76, passed away on Thursday, October 28, 2021.

He was born May 8, 1945 to parents, Glen Thompson and Mildred (Gasko) Thompson, in Youngstown, Ohio.

Ronald graduated from Niles McKinley High School.

He worked at Packard Electric for 34 years retiring in 1999 and was a member of the NRA.

Ronald married Sheila Eagle June 14, 1969.

Surviving Ronald are his wife, Sheila; son, James of Warren; grandson, Donny of Warren; great-grandchildren, Skyler and Shane, of Riverview, Michigan and Ryle of Warren and sister, Sandra Birgerson of Chicago, Illinois.

Ronald was preceded in death by brother-in-law, Donald Birgerson and his parents.

Ron’s favorite pastime was flying his Cessna and watching WWA. He also enjoyed time with family and friends.

Private services will be Crown Hill Chapel Mausoleum, Vienna, Ohio. Entombment will take place following service.

In lieu of flowers contributions to Beth Yeshua Congregation, 1314 Churchill Hubbard Road, Youngstown, OH 44505

Selby–TJ Fox Funeral Home was entrusted with the arrangements.

