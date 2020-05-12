Ronald G. Wilson, Niles, Ohio

NILES, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Ronald G. Wilson, 74, died Monday, May 11, 2020, at Grace Woods in Niles.

Ronald was born April 4, 1946, in Warren, the son of George and Ann (Montgomery) Wilson.

He was employed by Thomas Steel as a pipe fitter for 30 years.

Ronald always enjoyed gardening and working around his home and garage, on cars and different projects. He loved vacationing with his family and friends on Jack’s Lake, in Ontario, Canada. Much time was spent fishing, swimming and water skiing. Ronald was also a big fan of auto racing. Most importantly, he was always willing to help his friends and family.

Ronald leaves behind a son, Ken (Misty) Wilson of Cortland; a daughter, Karen (Jay) Stiffler of Newton Falls; brothers, Thomas Wilson of Vienna and Dennis (Debbie) Wilson of Lordstown; and a sister, Darlene (Lee) Davis of Lordstown; He also leaves behind three grandchildren, Chad and Brooke Stiffler of Newton Falls and Colton Wilson of Cortland.

His parents and a sister-in-law, Marilyn Wilson, preceded him in death.

Visitation for Ronald will be held from 12:00 – 1:00 p.m., with the funeral service beginning at 1:00 p.m. on Friday, May 15, 2020 at Crown Hill Burial Park’s Chapel Mausoleum in Vienna, Ohio.

Burial will take place in Crown Hill Burial Park.

Selby-T. J. Fox Funeral Home was entrusted with the arrangements.

