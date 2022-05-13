WARREN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – It is with gratitude for a life well lived that we announce the passing of our beloved father, Robert Randall Garner, to his heavenly home.

He was born in Mt Clemens, Michigan to Dessa Iola Nelle and Samuel Garner on a snowy cold Valentine’s Day in 1923.

He celebrated 99 of those Valentine birthdays before his passing on Tuesday, May 10, 2022.

He grew up in Bolindale, Ohio with siblings Elizabeth, Samuel, Warren and Laverne. All are deceased except for Laverne, who lives in Florida.

Bob graduated from Howland High School in 1941.

In that same year, after the bombing of Pearl Harbor, he enlisted in the U.S. Marine Corps, wanting to, as he says, “save the world.“ He was stationed in the South Pacific and later in Japan after the bombing of Hiroshima, to secure the island.

Upon honorable discharge, he used the GI bill to become an electrician. He retired from Republic Steel Corporation after 34 years of service and also served as a trustee and Vice President of steel workers local union 1375 for many years.

He met the love of his life, Eloise Cross, whom he married September 10, 1953 and together they had four children, Jamie (Tom) Hillier of Bazetta, Cindy (Kevin) Granger of Clearwater, Florida, Robert (Sue) Garner and Connie Mills, of Warren. ‘

They built their home in Cortland and Bob enjoyed coaching Little League baseball for many years, camping, traveling and watching the Buckeyes, Browns and Indians. Together, they spent over 25 winters at their home in Leesburg, Florida before Eloise’s passing on November 15, 2011.

Bob moved to his Shepherd of the Valley condo in Howland in the spring of 2012 where he met many wonderful friends. He always had a smile on his face and enjoyed the socialization and visiting the infirmed. There was never a more patriotic veteran and he proudly displayed the American flag every day and was active in the VA.

Besides his sister and children, he will be missed by many grandchildren, nieces and nephews.

Per his wishes, private services were held. Burial was beside his wife at Crown Hill Burial Park in Vienna.

Special thanks go to Sylvia Fulweiler for her undying TLC and Bonnie Sponseller.

Bob enjoyed a long, healthy, happy life filled with love and adventure. For this, we are grateful.

Semper Fi.

Selby-Fox Funeral Home was entrusted with the arrangements.

