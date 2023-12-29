VIENNA, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – It is with our greatest sympathies that we announce the passing of our beloved Robert O. McMillen. He went home to be with the Lord on Tuesday, December 26, 2023, after 92 wonderful years.

He was born in Masontown, West Virginia, on December 3, 1931, to Harvey and Hesper McMillen.

He worked at Packard Electric as a die setter for 37 years before retiring in 1986.

He also made the vow to serve and protect our country in the United States Army, where he served in Germany.

He loved riding his motorcycle and bicycle, gardening, fishing and spending time with his loving daughters. He was a checkers shark, mostly handing out losses to anyone he played against.

He leaves behind to cherish his memory, daughters, Susan (Scott) Gartner of Lake Worth, Florida, Sharon (Tim) Burnside of Bazetta, Ohio, Karen Rose of Wyoming, Minnesota and Christine (Bill) Taylor of Leavittsburg, Ohio; brother, Ivan McMillen of Florida; sisters, Ila Jo McMillen of Virginia and Joyce Gill of Ohio and grandchildren, Matthew, Alisha, Jason, Ryan, Sarah and Michael.

He will be welcomed by his parents; brothers, Howard, Cline and Elvin and sisters, Merna, Betty and Hesper.

In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to the Wounded Warrior Project at 4235 Redwood Ave. Los Angeles, CA 90066.

Services were entrusted to Selby T.J. Fox Funeral Home.

To send flowers to the family or plant a tree in memory of Robert O McMillen, please visit our floral store.

