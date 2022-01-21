Robert Miller, 84, of Cortland passed away peacefully January 18, 2022 at St. Elizabeth’s Health Center.

Robert was born October 24, 1937 to parents Albert and Maxine Miller.

He was a 1955 graduate of Warren G Harding High School, then spent four year in the US Air Force as an Interceptor Radar Technician and received an honorable discharge in 1960.

Robert retired in 1999 from the Thomas Steel Strip Corp after 44 years of service, last working in the plating department.

Bob enjoyed his Corvette and was a member of the Mahoning Valley Corvettes since 1963 and a member of the National Council of Corvette Club since 1965. Bob was active in establishing soccer in the Cortland area. He coached the girls travel team that became the high school program in 1986.

Survivors include sister Bonita Hill; daughter Lynda Geoffrion; son Bruce Miller and grandchildren Bryanna, Dean and Caitlyn Geoffrion.

Robert was preceded in death by his parents, wife Sue Usner-Miller and sister Jackie Miller.

Calling hours will be held at Crown Hill Burial Park Mausoleum Chapel, Vienna, Saturday, January 29, 2022 at 12 Noon with funeral service following at 1:00 p.m..

Selby TJ Fox Funeral Home was entrusted with the arrangements.

