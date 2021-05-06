Robert Maier, Liberty Township, Ohio

LIBERTY TOWNSHIP, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Robert Maier, 84, passed Monday, May 3, 2021 at his residence in Liberty.

Robert was born April 19, 1937 to parents, Edgar and Daisy Maier in DuBois, Pennsylvania.

After high school Robert enlisted in the U.S. Navy serving from 1955-1959.

He then was employed by G. F. Fireproofing where he worked for 25 years, retiring in 2003.

Robert married wife, Ruth February 13,1960 and she precedes him in death, passing on August 9, 2019.

Surviving Robert are son, Robert (Cindy) of Salem, Ohio; daughters, Suzanne ( Dan) Roscoe of Vienna, Ohio and Rhonda (Mike) Brown of Hubbard, Ohio; sister, Marsha Funkhouser of Girard, Ohio; seven grandchildren and 13 great-grandchildren.

Robert enjoyed spending time with his family especially stories about his service in the Navy. He loved going to Mountaineer Race Track and was a Pittsburgh Penguins and Cleveland Browns fan.

Private services will be held at Crown Hill Mausoleum Chapel, Vienna, Ohio.

Entrusted with the arrangements was Selby-TJ Fox Funeral Home.

