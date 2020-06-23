Robert J. Duncan, Niles, Ohio

NILES, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Robert J. Duncan, 83, of Holford Ave. in Niles, died Tuesday, June 23, at Hospice House in Poland.

Robert was born September 30, 1936 in West Mecca, Ohio, the son of John and Elizabeth (Hill) Duncan.

He was a tool and die maker for Packard Electric for 30 years, retiring in 1989.

Robert married Eileen R. Finnerty on Dec. 27, 1976. Eileen passed away in July of 2003.

He was a member of the VFW, Moose Club, Eagles, Army-Navy and Elk Club.

Robert was a very kindhearted, loving and caring man. He was a gentleman and a gentle man and would do anything for anyone that he could. We will miss talking to him every other day and he will be deeply missed by his family and friends.

He leaves behind a brother, Harry (Esther) Duncan of West Mecca; sisters, Mary (Robert) Getts of Lexington, South Carolina, Ruth M. Smith of Champion, Helen Manes of Kinsman and Eileen Boyd of West Mecca.

A brother, James and two sisters, Lois and Doris preceded Robert in death.

Services at Selby-T. J. Fox Funeral Home in Vienna are private upon Bob’s request.

Burial will take place in Crown Hill Burial Park, in Vienna.

