WARREN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – On Sunday, December 3, 2023, Robert J. Dudek went home to be with the Lord.

He was born on August 5, 1947 to John and Helen Dudek.

Robert worked at Delphi Packard Electric for 40 years.

He also served our country as part of the United States Army for three years.

Robert enjoyed sports, gardening and traveling.

Robert leaves behind to cherish his memory his loving wife, Linda Dudek; brothers, Richard (Carol) Dudek and Ronald Dudek and sister, Deborah (Joseph) Danko.

Robert was preceded in death by his parents and sister, Gloria (Anthony) Kolonich.

As per Robert’s request, no funeral or calling hours will be held.

Services were entrusted to Selby-T.J Fox Funeral Home.

