Robert E. Yannucci, Warren, Ohio

WARREN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Robert E Yannucci, 70, passed away Friday, December 4, 2020 at Cleveland Clinic.

Robert “Bob” was born March 1,1950 to Herman Yannucci and Mary Louise (Basciano )Yannucci.

After graduating from Mathews High School he worked for Packard Electric for 31 years and was a union alternate committeeman for many years.

His memory will be cherished by his surviving wife, Sandie (Crawford) of 29 years and sons, Michael J. (Heather) of Salem and David M. of Canfield; brother, Nick (Nina) of Vienna; sister, Delores (Richard) Masilotti of Birmingham, Michigan; a brother-in-law, Steve (Fran) Kusmus of Sharpsville, Pennsylvania and two grandchildren, Hannah and Vinnie.

Preceding Bob in death were his parents and three sisters, Mary Ann Lentine, Carmella Kusmus and Margaret Zayek.

Bob was just happy being with family and friends, joking and sharing pastime memories. He enjoyed horseracing, attending local football and basketball games and rooting for The Ohio State Buckeyes. Bob had a heart of gold and was always available if anybody needed him.

The family wants to thank the doctors and nurses at Cleveland Clinic for all their great compassion and care.

Material contributions can be made to St Thomas the Apostle Church, PO Box 148, Vienna, OH 44473.

Private services to be held at Crown Hill Burial Park in Vienna, Ohio

Arrangements were made by Selby-T.J. Fox Funeral Home.

