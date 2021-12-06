Robert D. Lines, Jr., Cortland, Ohio

CORTLAND, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Robert D Lines, Jr., 56, of Cortland, passed away on Sunday, December 5, 2021 at Trumbull Memorial Hospital.

Robert was born on July 14, 1965 to parents, Robert D. Lines, Sr. and Doris Lines of Cortland.

He was a graduate of Howland High School and took classes at YSU.

Robert is survived by his mother, Doris; sisters, Jennifer (Jeff) Fleischer of Cortland and Melissa Lines of Hinckley Ohio; nieces, Paige and Payton Fleischer and many aunts, uncles and cousins.

Robert was preceded in death by his father, Robert D. Lines, Sr.

Robert had many hobbies including reading crime and horror novels, working on cars, participating in demolition derbies at the Trumbull County Fair, playing cards and had a great passion for billiards–he was a member of the “Goat Herders” pool league. He would rescue and care for any dog that needed a home.

In lieu of flowers a donation to the Animal Welfare League would be greatly appreciated, 812 Youngstown Kingsville Road SE, Vienna, OH 44473

Selby-Fox Funeral Home was entrusted with the arrangements.

A television tribute will air Tuesday, December 7 at the following approximate times: 7:10 a.m. on FOX, 12:22 p.m. on WKBN, 5:08 p.m. on MyYTV and 7:27 p.m. on WYTV.