LEAVITTSBURG, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Robert C. Faler, Sr., 98 of Leavittsburg passed away peacefully Friday, July 29, 2022 with his family by his side.

If you knew Bob you would know what character he was. He was a proud, kind, wonderful man. Bob was always found in his barn working on some kind of project or activity. Bob was always willing to lend a helping hand and share his vast knowledge and experiences. Bob was a proud family man and always put them first.

Bob was born May 8, 1924, in Farmdale, Ohio to Carl and Lula Faler.

Bob attended Leavittsburg High School.

Bob joined the U.S. Navy in 1943. He served on the LST 335 in support of the D-Day invasion. Bob was Honorably Discharged April 1946. He was actively involved in the VFW and American Legion of Leavittsburg, both of which he was a life member.

Bob was a journeyman electrician out of I.B.E.W LOCAL 573 until his retirement and was a Life Member for 70 years.

On July 5, 1947, Bob married the love of his life, Florence “Flo” Fowler. They were married for 72 years until her passing in 2018. Together they raised two sons, Robert, Jr. and Ronald.

Bob was a jack of all trades and an avid outdoorsman. He enjoyed spending time with his family, grandchildren and great-grandchildren, watching westerns on TV, gardening, camping, traveling to Nevada to visit family, swinging on his front porch swing and playing the organ and guitar.

Bob is survived by his son, Robert (Sandy) Faler, Jr. of Leavittsburg where he resided since March; daughter-in-law, Karyn of Leavittsburg; sisters-in-law, Doris Faler and Lois Faler; grandsons, Robert (Heather) of Leavittsburg and Brian of Idaho; great-grandchildren, Cole and Charles, of Leavittsburg and Bryant and Tierney of Idaho and many nieces and nephews.

He was preceded in death by his parents; his wife, Florence; son, Ronald; grandson, Brenten; brothers, Ronnie, Jack and Billy and a sister, Eileen.

The family would like to extend a special thank you to the Ohio Living Home Health & Hospice staff, as well as TLC Home Care, for their compassionate care during this time and also a special thanks to the in home caregivers for their compassionate care.

Pastor John Jaros will be officiating funeral services Friday, August 12, 2022 at 12:00 Noon at Crown Hill Burial Park Chapel Mausoleum, 3966 Warren-Sharon Road, Vienna, Ohio. Friends and family may call one hour prior beginning at 11:00 a.m.

Burial will be in Pine Knoll Cemetery in Warren Township

Selby TJ Fox Funeral Home was entrusted with the arrangements.

In lieu of flowers, any monetary donations will be forwarded in your name In Bob’s memory to Ohio Living Home Care, Hospice and Leavittsburg V.F.W.

