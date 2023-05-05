BRACEVILLE, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Richard “Dick” Huston aged 74, passed away Tuesday, May 2, 2023.

He was born February 1, 1949, to Ernest and Alice (Engstrom) Huston.

Richard was a lifelong resident of Braceville, Ohio.

He retired from WCI Steel Warren.

Richard was a member of Braceville Christian Church.

He loved his cats dearly, Little Ceasers Pizza, attending gun shows and watching football.

He leaves behind his siblings: brothers, Larry Huston of Braceville, Kenneth Huston of Braceville and Dennis Huston of Mecca and his sister, Carol Valentine of Huntington Beach, California.

Richard rejoins in death, his parents and brother, Don Huston.

Services are entrusted to Selby-T.J Fox Funeral Home.

Interment to follow at Crown Hill Burial Park.

