NEWTON FALLS, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Ralph D. Pollard passed away on Sunday, December 25, 2022, at the age of 90.

Ralph was born on May 31, 1932, to Raymond R. Pollard and Gladys M. (Hatch) Pollard.

After attending Howland High School Ralph went on to receive his Bachelor’s in Pharmacy from Ohio Northern University and worked at Pryce’s Drug Store and Revco Pharmacy until he retired after 40 years.

He loved bowling and enjoyed going to SCOPE. He enjoyed going out for ice cream. Ralph was a fan of all Cleveland sports and the Mahoning Valley Scrappers. He enjoyed traveling all around the U.S. and attended two World’s Fairs.

He served as a trustee at Bristolville United Methodist Church for many years.

He leaves behind to cherish his memory his son, David Pollard; daughter, Elizabeth Richardson and sister, Evelyn Poff, all of Warren, Ohio.

He is reunited with his parents and two brothers, William Pollard and Robert Pollard.

Services are Wednesday, January 18, 2023 from 12:00 – 1:00 p.m. with inurnment following at Crown Hill Burial Park.

Services are entrusted to Selby-T.J. Fox Funeral Home.

To send flowers to the family or plant a tree in memory of Ralph D. Pollard, please visit our floral store.

A television tribute will air Thursday, January 12 at the following approximate times: 5:17 a.m. on WKBN, 8:39 a.m. on FOX, 5:21 p.m. on WYTV and 6:35 p.m. on MyYTV. Video will be posted here the day of airing.