CORTLAND, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Phylis I. McMillin, 77, Of Cortland, passed away peacefully Thursday, September 15, 2022, at Windsor House of Champion surrounded by her loved ones.

Phylis was born June 2, 1945, in Pipestem, West Virginia, to Harry Madison Bowles and Eula Getrude Hammonds.

Phylis graduated from Mathews High School.

Phylis was employed at Holiday Inn until she retired in 1998.

Phylis was a dedicated military wife who liked to travel. She enjoyed her activities with the Vietnam Vets Motorcycle Club. She lived in various places through out the world two of her favorites being Japan and Utah. Most of all she loved spending time with the grandchildren and great-grandchildren and having her coffee on the back deck with her dogs by her side.

Phylis leaves to cherish her memory, her husband, Ralph E. Mcmillin, whom she married on June 10, 1963; sons, Ralph E. McMillin III (Angela) of Tecumseh, Michigan, Eric S. Mcmillin (Amy) of Warren, Ohio and Patrick L. McMillin (Mary Jane) of Austintown, Ohio; daughter-in-law, Heather (Mike) Remaley of Warren, Ohio; brothers, Harry (Penny) Bowles of Fayetteville, West Virginia and Roger (Pam) Bowles of Smithers, West Virginia; seven grandchildren, Timothy (Becky), Amber (Timothy), Autumn (Devin), Tommy, Mercedes (Andrew), Brittney (Adam) and Natasha (Kaleb) and ten great-grandchildren, Timmy, Owen, Devin, Spencer, Maci, Adalyn, Makenna, Corbin, Heidi and Maylee.

Phylis was preceded in death by both parents; granddaughter, Amanda McMillin and siblings, Julia Faye Whitlock, Bob Bowles, Mary Moore and Brenda Kay Shaffer.

Special Thank You to Traditions Hospice and Windsor House of Champion for their loving care.

Funeral services are Wednesday, September 21 at 1:00 p.m. at Crown Hill Burial Park Chapel Mausoleum, 3966 Warren-Sharon Road, Vienna, Ohio. Friends and family may call one hour prior beginning at 12:00 p.m. Burial to follow.

Selby-Fox Funeral Home was entrusted with the arrangements.

To send flowers to the family or plant a tree in memory of Phylis I. McMillin, please visit our floral store.

A television tribute will air Wednesday, September 21 at the following approximate times: 5:17 a.m. on WKBN, 8:39 a.m. on FOX, 5:21 p.m. on WYTV and 6:35 p.m. on MyYTV.