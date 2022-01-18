YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Paul Reeder, 90, of Youngstown passed away Friday, January 14, 2022 at Sharon Regional Hospital.

Paul was born November 17, 1931 in Athens, Ohio to parents Delmas Elza Reeder and Doris Mae.

After graduating from LaBrae High School, Paul served in the United Sates Air Force for 20 years.

He then worked as an electrician for Packard Electric, retiring in 1991.

He married wife, Wanda Beck in 1952; she passed in 2006.

Paul is survived by sons, Mark (Linda) of Sharon, Pennsylvania and Matthew (Linda) of Arlington, Texas and brother, Larry Reeder of Warren, Ohio. Paul has five grandchildren, seven great-grandchildren and two great-great-grandchildren.

Preceding Paul in death are daughters, Jan and Carol and brothers, Dwight and Howard.

Paul enjoyed watching his favorite teams, the Cleveland Browns and the Indians. He also liked westerns, putting together puzzles, building model airplanes and boating. Other interests included woodworking and ceramics. He loved his family and brought joy to them by telling them old stories of his life. His very best friend, Marie, brought a sparkle to his eyes and much love in his latter years.

Private services will be held, cremation to take place.

Selby-TJ Fox Funeral Home was entrusted with the arrangements.

