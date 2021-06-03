Paul E. Eagle, Warren, Ohio

WARREN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Paul E. Eagle, 91 passed away Tuesday, June 1, 2021 at Trumbull Memorial Hospital.

He was born April 10, 1930 to parents Daniel Eagle and Rita Pringle-Eagle.

Paul was a steelworker for 36 years at LTV Steel and retired in 1984.

Surviving Paul are his wife, Margaret, whom he married April 26, 1948; sons, Larry (Mary) Eagle of Lowellville, Ohio and Don (Barbara) Eagle of Liberty, Ohio and daughter, Shelia (Ron) Thompson of Warren, Ohio.

Paul loved home life, family and fishing.

Private services and burial will take place in Crown Hill Burial Park.

Selby-TJ Fox Funeral Home was entrusted with the arrangements.

To send flowers to the family or plant a tree in memory of Paul E. Eagle, please visit our floral store.

A television tribute will air Friday, June 4 at the following approximate times: 7:10 a.m. on FOX, 12:22 p.m. on WKBN, 5:08 p.m. on MyYTV and 7:27 p.m. on WYTV.