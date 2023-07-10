WARREN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – On Friday, July 7, 2023 Patricia A. Salyers went home to be with the Lord and her loving husband Dewey Salyers, Sr.; whom she married on February 16, 1957, and they enjoyed 59 wonderful years together.

She was born on March 3, 1942 in Mann, West Virginia to Grover Hollingsworth and Christine (Estep) Simms.

She enjoyed quilting and reading her bible. She was a member of Praise Cathedral church.

She leaves behind so many to cherish her memory including: her sons Rick Salyers of Holiday, Florida, David Salyers of Rock Creek, Ohio, Dewey Salyers Jr. of Vienna, Ohio, Timothy Salyers of Vienna, Ohio, Van Adam Salyers of Florence, Kentucky, and Grover Salyers of Parma, Ohio; daughters Patrice Land of Butler, Kentucky, and Candace Salyers of Austintown, Ohio; brothers Sonny (Theresa) Hollingsworth, Charles Hollingsworth, and David Hollingsworth; sisters Carol (Bob) Trent, and Judy Hollingsworth; stepsiblings Jacky (Ada Mae) Hollingsworth, and Cheryl (Wayne) Shockey; her grandchildren Autumn (Jesse) Salyers, Ricky Salyers, Christopher Salyers, Dewey Salyers, Michelle Salyers, Josalynd (Shawn) Cook, Christine (James) Lawson, Nicholas (Amanda) Lawson, Elizabeth (Jay) Lawson, Noah Salyers, Amanda Salyers, Kristina Salyers, Joshua Salyers, Derek Salyers, Danielle Salyers, Tamara Stivers, Brittney Salyers, Brandon Salyers, Jacob Salyers, Sammy Salyers, Joshua A. Land, Joseph Land, and Daniel Land; and her two pets, Sassy and Ella.

Waiting to welcome her home are her loving husband, Dewey Salyers, Sr., daughter Constance S. Way, brother Johnny Hollingsworth, granddaughter Melissa D. Salyers, great-grandson Ashton Allen, mother Christine Simms, and her father Grover Hollingsworth.

Calling hours will be at 11:00 a.m. and services will follow at 12:00 p.m. at Champion Church of God 590 Center St. East, Warren OH 44481.

Interment will be at Crown Hill Burial Park, in Vienna Ohio. Servies were entrusted to Selby T.J Fox Funeral Home.

