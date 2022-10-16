BROOKFIELD, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Natalie D. Umscheid, 55, passed away at home on September 20, 2022, with her husband by her side.

Natalie was born July 17, 1967, in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania. She currently lived in Brookfield, Ohio with her husband, Robert Umscheid that she married May 28, 2009.

Natalie enjoyed visiting local parks with her husband, Robert, especially the Lilly Pond. She helped others whenever possible with various needs and transportation. She was a great baker, sharing her treats with neighbors and friends. She loved sunsets at Lake Pymatuming. She liked Christian music, movies, drawing, writing poetry and attending church. Her favorite past time was reading the bible.

Natalie is preceded in death by her close friend, Stanley.

She is loved and will be greatly missed by her husband, Robert and her cats, Sassy and Ishmael.

Natalie is survived by her husband, Robert and a Godson, Obvious and his wife, Ellen of Somalia, Africa.

The service will take place at Crown Hill Burial Park, Vienna, Ohio on Tuesday, October 18, 2022 at 12:30 p.m.

Please send and material tributes to Church of the Nazarene, 1815 Cherry Lane Drive, Hubbard, OH 44425.

Selby-Fox Funeral Home was entrusted with the arrangements.