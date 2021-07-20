Nancy Rattay, Warren, Ohio

WARREN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Nancy Rattay, 78 passed away peacefully Monday, July 5, 2021 at her home.

She was born March 11, 1943 to parents Alfred Lokach and Sarah “Molly” (Gessman) Lokach.

Nancy graduated from Cortland High School and was employed at Ohio Lamp in 1963-1964 and was a homemaker.

Nancy fulfilled her lifetime dream of being a wife and full-time mother. She dedicated all of her love to her family. She was probably best known as “NaNa” not only to her granddaughters but also to everyone who knew and loved her. She was an avid gardener and loved to cook and bake. She enjoyed camping, boating, golfing and bowling.

Nancy was a Christian and her faith was in her savior Jesus.

Nancy is survived by her husband, Robert “Bob”, with whom they celebrated their 57th anniversary June 11, 2021; son, Daniel (Dru) Rattay in Austintown, Ohio; daughter, Renee Frantz in Warren, Ohio; brother, Anthony Lokach in Florida; sister, Patricia (Brad) Smith in Warren, Ohio; grandchildren, Kimberly (Mike) Mertin in North Carolina, Sierra Frantz in Phoenix, Arizona and Brittney Fusco in Warren, Ohio and great-grandchildren, Cameron, Dominic and Aubriella in North Carolina.

She was preceded in death by her son-in-law, Chad Frantz; nephew, Jeffrey Lokach and brother, Phillip Lokach.

Per her request, there will be a private service.

Burial will take place in Crown Hill Burial Park, Vienna.

Selby-TJ Fox was entrusted with the arrangements.

