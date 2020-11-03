Nancy Jean Peterson, Canfield, Ohio

CANFIELD, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Nancy Jean Peterson, 85, passed away Monday, November 2, 2020 at the Inn at Ironwood.

Nancy was born October 5, 1935 in Sharon, Pennsylvania, the daughter of Raymond and Amanda Louise (Allen) Peterson.

She graduated from Sharon High School. Nancy attended San Francisco State and S. Colorado State, while in the military service.

She spent 35 years in the Air Force, reserves and civil service. Nancy earned the Air Force Commendation Medal with one oak leaf cluster and the Meritorious Service Medal and the rank of Senior Master Sargent.

Nancy also served as the VP of the Business and Professional Women.

Surviving Nancy are nieces, Debra Clary of Howland, Janis Clymer of Canfield, Susan Gladysz of Niles, Cynthia Rotuna of Austintown and Gayla Green of Brookfield and six great-nieces and nephews.

Nephews, William and Michael Peterson; a brother, Farrand Peterson and sister, Norene Sartori, preceded Nancy in death.

A true animal lover, she donated to various animal charities. She also loved to travel, watch classic movies and read.

The family would like to thank The Inn at Ironwood for taking such excellent care of her.

Private funeral services will be held by Selby-T. J. Fox Funeral Home at Crown Hill Burial Park’s Chapel Mausoleum in Vienna with Carol Yablonovsky officiating.

Burial will take place in Crown Hill Burial Park in Vienna, Ohio.

A television tribute will air Wednesday, November 4 at the following approximate times: 7:10 a.m. on FOX, 12:22 p.m. on WKBN, 5:08 p.m. on MyYTV and 7:27 p.m. on WYTV.

