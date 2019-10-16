Nancy J. Romo, Hermitage, PA

HERMITAGE, Pennsylvania (MyValleyTributes) – Nancy J. Romo, 84, formerly of Brookfield, Ohio, passed away Sunday, October 13, 2019 to join her life companion, Michael Romo.

Nancy was born December 14, 1934 in Brookfield, Ohio, the daughter of Kenneth and Clarabell (Carter) Miller.

She worked for G.E. Ohio Lamp in Warren and Miller’s Towing in Youngstown. Nancy devoted her remaining years to the family business, “Romo Septic Cleaning & Repair” to work beside her husband and son until she retired.

Nancy will always be remembered by her infectious smile and she always had a way to make people laugh. Nancy truly enjoyed the simple pleasures in life, like working with her flower beds or campaigning with her sister, Betty but Nancy’s greatest love and source of enjoyment was her family.

She will be sadly missed by her children, Sandra and life companion, Charlie, Douglas and fiancée, Denise and Michelle and husband, Don. She was known as Meme to her beloved grandchildren, Deanna, Danielle, Alex and Shauna and three great-grandchildren who gave her great love and joy. Also surviving are her brothers, Bill (Tracy) Miller, Richard (Michelle) Miller, Ron (Linda) Miller and Kim (Beth) Miller and sisters, Betty Manete and Donna (James) Pallone.

Nancy was preceded in death by her parents; sister, Carol and her husband, Mike, whom she married October 14, 1955.

Services will be held Friday, October 18, at 1:00 p.m. at Crown Hill Burial Park’s Chapel Mausoleum in Vienna, Ohio.

Selby-Fox Funeral Home was entrusted with the arrangements.

