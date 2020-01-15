Merle M. Mathews, Verona, PA

VERONA, Pennsylvania (MyValleyTributes) – Merle M. Mathews, 92, died Tuesday, January 14, at UPMC Seneca Place, in Verona, Pennsylvania.

Merle was born August 2, 1927 in Masontown, West Virginia.

She married Charles H. Mathews in 1947 and they were together until his passing in 2013.

Merle leaves behind a son, Gary (Ann) Mathews of New Kensington, Pennsylvania; a grandson, Chad Mathews of Warren, Ohio and two great-grandchildren, Carissa and Ethan Meehan, both of Warren, Ohio.

Every so often, a person comes into our lives that is as pure as the sunrise, as clear as a cool breeze, as honest and loving as a cold stream from a mountain in West Virginia.

Merle was a housewife and loving spouse to Charles, mother to Gary and treasured grandmother to Chad.

She gardened, she canned, she sewed. She surrounded her family and her life with everything simple, basic and loving. Like that cold stream, she lives on in our hearts forever.

As her sun has now set, she will never be forgotten. Love you Mom.

Private services will be held for Merle by Selby-T. J. Fox Funeral Home.

Burial will take place in Crown Hill Burial Park in Vienna.